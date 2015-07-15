(Recasts, adds detail)

MOSCOW, July 15 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it would phase in new capital and liquidity rules related to the Basel III regulatory framework, including a special set of requirements for 10 important banks.

The central bank said in a statement on its website that from Oct 1 the 10 banks, which account for over 60 percent of banking sector assets, would have to maintain a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of over 60 percent.

From Jan 1 next year, the minimum LCR level would be 70 percent, rising to 100 percent from Jan 1, 2019.

The banks listed as being systemically important were UniCredit Bank, Gazprombank, VTB, Sberbank , Alfa Bank, Otkritie, Rosbank, Promsvyazbank , Raiffeisenbank and Rosselkhozbank.

The central bank also said it would also introduce for all banks an additional capital conservation buffer equal to 0.625 percent of risk-weighted assets from Jan 1, 2016, rising to 2.5 percent from 2019.

The 10 systemically important banks will be subject to a separate rule requiring them to have from Jan. 1 next year an additional capital buffer equal to 0.15 percent of risk-weighted assets. That capital buffer would rise in steps to 1 percent from 2019.

While the new capital buffer rules will not be part of the central bank's mandatory requirements, banks infringing them will face restrictions on how they distribute their profits and pay top management, the central bank said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Andrew Roche)