MOSCOW Dec 18 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Thursday that a draft law that has been
submitted to parliament on state support for banks would grant
up to 1 trillion roubles ($16.1 billion) to "systemically
important" banks.
"First of all, we will support systemically important banks,
so that economic transactions will be provided for. (Those
banks) are the main holders of deposits, the main transactions
are carried out in those (banks)," Siluanov told reporters.
"The central bank has criteria by which it defines
'systemically important'," he said.
($1 = 62.0040 roubles)
