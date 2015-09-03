SOCHI, Sept 3 Ten of Russia's largest banks, considered systemically important, should have additional capital on their balances of around 400 billion roubles ($6.01 billion) by the end of the year, Mikhail Sukhov, the central bank deputy, said on Thursday.

Sukhov said that the required funds were already on the balances of the banks in question. ($1 = 66.5455 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)