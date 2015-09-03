BRIEF-PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME DECREASED BY $343,000, OR 6%, AS COMPARED TO 4TH QUARTER OF 2016
SOCHI, Sept 3 Ten of Russia's largest banks, considered systemically important, should have additional capital on their balances of around 400 billion roubles ($6.01 billion) by the end of the year, Mikhail Sukhov, the central bank deputy, said on Thursday.
Sukhov said that the required funds were already on the balances of the banks in question. ($1 = 66.5455 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME DECREASED BY $343,000, OR 6%, AS COMPARED TO 4TH QUARTER OF 2016
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)