Cenovus to face investors amid rift after share decline
CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc will seek on Tuesday to convince investors of the value of an unpopular acquisition this year amid continuing skepticism from shareholders.
MOSCOW May 13 Russia's central bank said on Saturday it had detected "massive" cyber attacks on domestic banks, which successfully thwarted them, the RIA news agency reported.
The report came amid a global cyber attack leveraging hacking tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency that infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.
Local media reported that state-owned Russian Railways also successfully defended itself from a cyber attack. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc will seek on Tuesday to convince investors of the value of an unpopular acquisition this year amid continuing skepticism from shareholders.
June 20 Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking has promoted two bankers to the top of its leveraged finance business, it announced.