* Russian authorities take control of two regional banks

* Steps highlight regulatory crackdown under new governor

* Samara banks shaken by depositor fright, shooting of banker

By Jason Bush

MOSCOW, Dec 2 Russia's central bank announced on Monday it was intervening in two banks in the Samara region, following days of depositor unease over mounting payment problems in the region.

The steps come two weeks after the central bank withdrew the licence of Master Bank, a mid-sized Moscow bank, in the most potent demonstration Governor Elvira Nabiullina is serious about cracking down on questionable banks.

Although the withdrawal of Master Bank's licence has had relatively little impact on depositor confidence, it highlights a drive to weed out shaky banks in a country which has over 900 banks, many of them small regional lenders.

The central bank said that it was withdrawing the licence and installing temporary administration at Commercial Volzhsky Social Bank, a Samara bank whose chairman was found shot dead two weeks ago.

"In connection with a loss of liquidity, the bank did not secure the timely payment of its creditors and depositors," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank also announced that the state-backed Deposit Insurance Agency will become temporary administrator of another Samara bank, Solidarnost.

The decision was "aimed at restoring solvency at one of the largest banks of the Samara region, and also at restoring confidence in credit organisations in the region," the central bank said.

Samara, Russia's sixth-largest city with a population of 1.2 million, is a major industrial centre of a region on the Volga river that is a hub for the car and aerospace sectors.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

The latest interventions appear to be an emergency response to restore confidence in the Samara region, where regional banks play a particularly important role.

On Nov. 20, the day that Master Bank's licence was withdrawn, Commercial Volzhsky Social Bank's chairman, Valery Kuchakanov, was found dead with a bullet wound to the head. Suicide was initially suspected, but police have since launched a murder inquiry.

The central bank said on Monday that it had withdrawn the licence because the bank had failed to comply with laws on minimum capital, which it said was connected with its "highly risky" lending policy.

Over recent days the central bank has also stepped in at some other regional banks, amid signs of financial jitters in some other Russian regions.

On Monday Smolensky Bank, in the western city of Smolensk, requested a central bank loan to enable it to pay depositors. Two weeks ago the central bank announced that it was reorganising the bank, and early last month the police searched its offices as part of a criminal investigation. Smolensky denies any wrongdoing.

Last week the central bank withdrew the licence of Naftabank in the troubled North Caucasus region of Dagestan, as it had failed to submit accounts as required and was involved in "large-scale dubious operations" for providing cash, the central bank said.

The central bank has stripped 23 banks of licences since Nabiullina took the helm at the central bank in June.