MOSCOW Dec 13 Russia's central bank said on
Friday it had withdrawn the licences of three more banks in a
crackdown on shady financial activities a day after President
Vladimir Putin renewed a drive to stem capital flight.
The closures of the three banks, the biggest of which was
Investbank - ranked 79th in Russia by assets - were linked to
mounting payment problems and dubious operations, it said.
The closures come weeks after the central bank withdrew the
licence of Master Bank, a mid-sized Moscow bank, in the most
potent demonstration that Governor Elvira Nabiullina is serious
about halting rampant fraud and money laundering in Russia.
Dodgy banks are the conduit for illegal capital outflows
that Nabiullina's predecessor estimated at $50 billion last
year.
Even so, Putin said on Thursday that "nothing has been done"
to implement an initiative he launched a year ago to stem
capital flight that has sapped both investment and the Kremlin's
coffers.
Continuing closures have highlighted counter-party risks
among Russia's 900 banks, adding to negative sentiment on
financial markets. The rouble fell to four-year lows following
the latest closures.
The central bank has stripped around 30 banks of licenses
since Nabiullina took the helm at the central bank in June.
The licence withdrawals of Investbank, Smolensky bank
(125th) and Project Finance Bank (129th) - their combined assets
are 67 billion roubles ($2 billion), according to Interfax - did
not come as a surprise.
All the three have had experienced recent payment problems
with depositors and creditors, the central bank said in three
separate statements.
Separately, the Russian central bank will hold a policy
meeting on interest rates on Friday.