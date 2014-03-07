LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Russia's large banks are relatively
well positioned to cope with potential economic sanctions on the
country as a result of the crisis in Ukraine, according to
analysts.
This week, the country's banks have been hit hard by a stock
market that lost 10% of its value in one day, and a currency
whose value against the US dollar has fallen 9% in 2014. The
Central Bank of Russia responded by raising its main interest
rate from 5.5% to 7% in an attempt stop the currency's
depreciation, but the move could slow growth and raise domestic
funding costs.
However, analysts played down the problems, pointing out
that the Russian index had already bounced back by about 6% and
even the currency was showing some signs of stabilising. They
added that Russian banks got most of their funding through
domestic corporates and individuals, and were less reliant on
the central bank than they had been in the past.
Barclays estimates that Russian banks' external debt sat at
USD215bn at the end of 2013, or 14% of their funding. Many
analysts went as far as saying that it was an excellent buying
opportunity for Russian financials.
"So far the effects are moderate, as the stock market
rebounded somewhat after the initial big drop, while the
pressure on the rouble has also abated," said Alexander Danilov,
a Russian banks analyst at Fitch. "There would only be a
moderate hit on bank capital ratios, as the sector is not very
dollarised or exposed to equity markets. The big banks have
sufficient capitalisation to absorb it."
Russia's larger banks are fortunate in that they are
reasonably well capitalised and have no apparent need to raise
capital in the near term. While average Core Tier 1 ratios have
fallen in recent years, they are still at a 12% average,
according to Fitch.
Even difficulties with Russian banks' assets in Ukraine
might not have a dramatic impact on their overall health, given
the relative size of those operations. Sberbank's
subsidiary in Ukraine, for example, has total assets of USD4bn,
but this represents only 0.79% of group assets. VTB's
Ukraine subsidiary equals 1.34% of group assets.
ECONOMIC PROBLEMS
However, sanctions could certainly hamper the Russian
economy, which has already been in decline. Analysts said the
economy grew by a modest 2.5% in 2013, but forecast 2014 growth
at zero and in some cases negative. Furthermore, Moody's said
that non-performing loans at Russian banks were around 8.5% of
all loans, and with a weaker economy this could easily grow.
Compounding this problem is that lending at Russian banks has
grown exponentially, whereas household incomes have not kept
pace.
It is also the case that sanctions from the US would hurt
the banks simply because of the importance of the US in global
finance.
"Russia can say all they want about using fewer dollars,"
said Marcus Svedberg, chief economist at East Capital. "But at
the end of the day, sanctions would hurt the economy and the
sector. It could affect the way they trade and syndicate loans,
and it could hurt relations with other banking groups. Russian
banks can finance themselves and China would be happy to help,
so it's not like the sector would collapse, but it would hit
sentiment really hard."
