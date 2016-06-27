(Writes through with central bank quote, Sberbank comment)
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's central bank will raise
from August the reserve ratios it sets for banks' liabilities in
roubles and foreign currency, in a move to tighten liquidity
which could help it meet its inflation target.
The bank said the reserve ratios would be raised by 0.75
percentage points, following two increases in the ratios for
foreign-currency liabilities earlier this year.
The change means the reserve ratio for banks' rouble
liabilities will be at 5 percent, while for foreign-currency
liabilities the ratio will be 6 percent for liabilities to
individuals and 7 percent for other liabilities.
"This measure will make it possible to absorb part of the
liquidity inflow resulting from Reserve Fund spending to finance
the budget deficit and discourage growth of foreign
currency-denominated liabilities," it said in a statement on its
website.
The central bank predicts Russia's banking sector will move
to a liquidity surplus next year, potentially hampering efforts
to bring inflation down to its target of 4 percent by the end of
2017 from just over 7 percent now.
Earlier this month, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told
journalists the central bank was considering measures to mop up
rouble liquidity.
The central bank has also been waging a campaign to
discourage banks from dollar lending following a collapse in the
rouble in 2014 that exposed vulnerabilities in the economy.
Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, said the latest
increase in reserve requirements would mean banks would have to
set aside almost 400 billion roubles ($6.1 billion) of
additional reserves.
"This decision will exert an upward influence on lending
rates; the profitability of the banking sector and its capital
adequacy will be reduced," Sberbank said in a statement.
For the central bank's statement in English, see: tinyurl.com/grqe76j
($1 = 65.2840 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by
Jason Bush and Mark Trevelyan)