TULA, Russia Feb 2 The Russian central bank is considering increasing the risk weighting on loans in foreign currency, a first deputy chairman of the bank said on Tuesday.

"We are not talking about shock measures but about a gradual increase of risk weighting on all FX loans... We want more capital to be set aside for risk related to FX operations," Alexei Simanovsky told reporters.

He said he expected the bank would begin discussion of the proposal within a month.

He added that regulatory relaxations on FX rates for banks' risk concentrations are likely to last for three months only, as previously announced. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)