MOSCOW Jan 29 Russia's central bank will continue its policy of knocking out "weak players" from the country's banking sector, First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva told a conference on Friday.

"The central bank's supervision block has lately tightened regulation and control of the banks, and has been strictly watching them creating reserves adequate to potential losses," Yudayeva told a conference.

"This is why the banking sector is now to a large extent more stable and solid than it was before," she said. "Simultaneously, a policy of removing weak players from the market will be continued to allow the sector to remain stable and work for economic growth."

(Reporting by Yelena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova)