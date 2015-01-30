LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - Russian banks are rushing to the
rescue of large domestic companies by extending loans in order
to save them from the prospect of default on US$100bn of foreign
debt due this year. Most corporates are currently locked out of
international capital markets due to sanctions and the growing
economic crisis.
The move comes after the Kremlin and the Central Bank of
Russia pumped trillions of roubles of capital and liquidity into
the country's banks to enable them to fill a funding hole left
by sanctions.
But the rescue is coming at a cost to the wider economy.
Russian banks, already in crisis mode because of deposit
outflows and rising bad loans, are reluctant to grow their
balance sheets - so are cutting lending to smaller clients in
order to fund large corporates.
"We are stepping in to help some high quality Russian
corporates to refinance their foreign credit lines coming due
this year, but on the whole we won't be increasing our balance
sheet," said Herbert Moos, deputy president and chairman at VTB,
Russia's second-biggest bank. "Loans to retail and SMEs will
likely see negative growth."
US and European sanctions in place since last year have
banned a handful of Russian companies from Western capital
markets. But even non-sanctioned companies are choked off from
international markets, with investors unwilling to buy into new
deals at rates acceptable to companies because of economic and
political uncertainties surrounding the country.
It has been 12 weeks since the last public Russian Eurobond
or sizeable syndicated loan. Bankers who have led dozens of
deals in recent years say the closure is painful for a sector
that has amassed US$700bn of foreign liabilities.
"The sanctions are only for a small list of entities, so
only a fraction of potential issuers are directly shut out of
market," said Bob Foresman, head of Russia at Barclays. "But the
large amount of uncertainty - both economic and political -
means that effectively everyone is shut out of capital markets
right now."
Domestic banks are largely happy to play corporate lender of
last resort. Having previously lost out to foreign investment
banks offering loans to Russian companies at low rates, they see
the drought of foreign funds as an opportunity to win big,
important clients.
"Russian banks will have to step in to help finance these
large corporates, but we welcome the opportunity because these
loans are to high quality borrowers," said Moos. "From a risk
management and capital point of view, these deals make a lot of
sense."
BALANCING ACT
But banks such as VTB, Sberbank and Gazprombank face a delicate
balancing act as they extend credit to large corporates. The
recent economic slowdown has hit banks hard - the CBR estimates
up to 5.5% of loans will be in some state of default by the end
of the year, while banks also face writedowns linked to a plunge
in the rouble.
Those headwinds will eat into equity at a time when their
ability to replenish capital buffers is severely restricted. The
Kremlin has injected Rbs1trn (US$14.5bn) into the banking system
in recent weeks, but that is likely to prove too little -
Sberbank CEO German Gref has warned banks need to make Rbs3trn
of provisions this year alone.
On the funding side, the CBR has been extremely
accommodative too, extending Rbs7.4trn of loans to the country's
banks. The central bank now funds 10.4% of the entire banking
system, helping replace an exodus of deposits in recent months.
But that funding comes at a high price - 15% a year since
the CBR cut rates on Friday. When the central bank hiked rates
to 17% from 8% previously in December to stop a precipitous drop
in the rouble, funding costs rose by an amount equivalent to
half the sector's annual profits, according to Barclays.
"The domestic banking system is under massive stress," said
the head of Russia at one US bank. "The economy is shrinking,
the currency is suffering, companies are suffering, the cost of
funding is rising - every single bank is facing issues, and is
focused internally on getting through this crisis."
According to the deputy chairman of one mid-sized Russian
lender, the funding situation will push banks to cut their
balance sheets in order to minimise the amount they need to
borrow - even while they extend loans to big corporates.
"Balance sheets will need to be cut as banks adapt to the
new funding environment," he said. "But the economic conditions
mean that companies and households are cutting back, so demand
for financing is likely to be reduced anyway."
CRUNCH TIME?
Some are concerned that the measures taken so far may be
insufficient to prevent a credit crunch, and that the banking
system may be unable to fully replace the capital markets that
remain closed - something that could result in defaults.
"The domestic banking system just isn't capable of extending
enough credit to the entire corporate sector," said the US
banker. "They will likely focus their resources on the top tier
of clients, enabling them to refinance their debts - but at a
much higher rate. That will still leave some corporates unable
to obtain refinancing."
One hope is that international lenders may soon step back in
and lend to non-sanctioned Russian companies.
"International banks are still selectively extending balance
sheets to quality clients," said the banker at the mid-sized
Russian lender. "At the same time, we are seeing banks -
especially from Asia - come in opportunistically to lend to
clients they haven't had access to until now. That will support
liquidity."
(Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Matthew Davies)