June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
MOSCOW, July 17 The owners of Russia's Nomos bank and Otkritie are in talks to merge their businesses in a deal that would create the country's second-largest private lender following Alfa-Bank, business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.
The talks are at a final stage as the two sides have reached agreement on all main points of the proposed merger, Vedomosti quoted unnamed sources as saying.
Nomos and Otkritie, which have a combined 608 billion roubles ($18.64 billion) in assets, were not immediately available for comment.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.