MOSCOW Jan 17 The Russian central bank said on
Tuesday it had assigned managers from Russian Regional
Development Bank, owned by Russia's largest oil producer
Rosneft, to temporarily run the troubled Orthodox Church bank
Peresvet.
The central bank said in a decree that the RRDB Vice
President Mikhail Polunin and deputy economic security chief
Alexander Vinokurov should be brought into Peresvet's temporary
managing team.
In October last year, the central bank introduced a
"temporary administration" at Peresvet, half of which belongs to
Russia's powerful Orthodox Church, as the lender faced issues
with its capital.
Russian news agencies cited the central bank's press service
as saying in October that Peresvet had taken excessively high
risks when providing loans to construction companies that had
been facing a sharp fall in demand over the past few years.
The central bank did not withdraw Peresvet's banking licence
but imposed a moratorium on servicing its obligations for
several months in what, according to Fitch ratings agency,
constituted a default.
The central bank is now in the midst of cleaning up Russia's
banking system, which it says is plagued by "dubious activities"
including non-performing loans and money laundering, and has
shown no inclination to bail out Peresvet.
The church lender formally dubs itself the "Commercial Bank
for Charity and Spiritual Development of the Fatherland".
