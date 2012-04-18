(Adds comment from VTB first deputy president)

By Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, April 18 Russia should pursue further privatization of its state-owned banks gradually to ensure that markets are ready to digest the sales, the head of the country's second largest lender said on Wednesday.

"We would expect this privatization to be done considering market developments," Andrey Kostin, president of VTB Bank, said at a conference to mark the opening of the New York office of VTB Capital, the bank's investment banking arm.

Kostin said he would like to see gradual acceleration of the process, but added, "Further privatization should be done when markets are ready."

The state sold a 10 percent stake in VTB last year for about $3.3 billion, part of a three-year, 1 trillion ruble ($33.92 billion) privatization drive.

More privatization across the Russian economy, not just the banking sector, is necessary to boost foreign investment and drive faster growth, said Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president and chairman of the management board at VTB Bank.

Private ownership gives foreign investors "incentive to invest," he told Reuters in an interview, and makes for more transparent corporate governance.

"So we're delighted the government is pursuing this program, but so far, there has only been one big privatization, and we kind of made it happen ourselves," he told Reuters in an interview.

Russia's economy expanded at a 4.8 percent rate last year, and Soloviev said he expects growth to be closer to 4 percent this year.

For VTB, he predicted the bank's loan book would grow 15 percent to 20 percent this year, which is "relatively healthy." He said the bank posted "phenomenal growth" of 35 percent last year as lending finally began to emerge from the deep freeze seen in the years after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

VTB has more than $200 billion in assets and operations in 20 countries. The state owns a 75.5 percent stake.

RUSSIA "TECHNICALLY READY" FOR SBERBANK SALE

The government also plans to sell a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank, its largest lender, this year. The stake is worth about $5.4 billion at current market prices and would be one of the largest Russian stock offerings.

Alexei Ulyukayev, first deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Russia, said on the sidelines of the conference that the state was "technically prepared and quite ready" to carry out the sale, but he would not comment on the specific timing.

Sovereign wealth funds from China and the Middle East were among possible core investors, he said.

First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said this week that the sale should happen this year, but that high market volatility means "this is not the best moment."

($1 = 29.4850 Russian rubles)

(Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Leslie Gevirtz, Leslie Adler)