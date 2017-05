MOSCOW Oct 13 The total number of banks in Russia may shrink to around 300 in the next five years as a result of tougher regulation and the overall economic situation, Andrei Kostin, chief executive of Russia's No.2 bank VTB , told Rossiya-24 state TV on Tuesday.

Separately, Kostin told reporters he thought that the peak of overdue loans for the sector had passed.

