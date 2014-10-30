* Kremlin has been gathering oil assets after privatisation
* Sistema's owner is under house arrest
* Sistema, Bashneft shares rise as no additional claims made
By Denis Pinchuk and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Oct 30 Russia won court approval on
Thursday to seize shares held by a billionaire businessman's
company in oil producer Bashneft over its "improper
privatisation", marking a success for the latest state move to
reclaim prized corporate assets.
Moscow's Arbitration Court ruled in favour of prosecutors
who said Bashneft was unlawfully sold to local authorities in
the early 2000s before being sold in 2009 to oil-to-telecoms
conglomerate Sistema, controlled by tycoon Vladimir
Yevtushenkov.
Judge Olga Alexandrova said shares held by Sistema would be
moved to Russian property fund Rosimushchestvo, which manages
state-owned assets. She said Sistema, which denies the
allegations, had a month in which to appeal.
The decision is the latest move allowing the return to state
control of oil and gas assets sold off in the rapid and chaotic
privatisations of the 1990s after the Soviet Union collapsed. It
follows the $55 billion acquisition of Anglo-Russian oil group
TNK-BP by Kremlin-controlled Rosneft.
Yevtushenkov, one of Russia's richest men, has been placed
under house arrest on suspicion of money laundering related to
the acquisition of Bashneft. The company denies the charges.
Sistema said in a statement that it disagreed with the court
decision and was considering an appeal. If it submits the appeal
within the one month period, Thursday's decision will not come
into force until an appeals court rules on the case.
The decision does not affect activities of its units,
Sistema said, but it warned that the litigation could have "a
significant negative impact" on its investment strategy,
financial condition and financial obligations.
Sistema directly owns almost 72 percent of Bashneft's voting
shares and has an overall stake of 86.7 percent.
The case has caused an outcry in Russia's business community
and drawn comparisons with the case of Mikhail Khodorkovsky,
once Russia's richest man and head of now defunct oil producer
Yukos. He was arrested on fraud and tax evasion charges in 2003
and jailed after falling out with President Vladimir Putin.
Last month, Putin, facing a crisis in relations with the
West over Ukraine and an economic downturn in which oil prices
have fallen and the rouble has sunk, said he would not meddle
into the Bashneft case.
Rosneft, led by Putin ally Igor Sechin, has dismissed
suggestions it will take control of Bashneft.
DIVIDEND ISSUE
Some investors have expressed concern about what will happen
to Sistema's dividends from Bashneft as investigators have
sought to seize them at earlier court hearings. The issue of
dividends was not raised on Thursday.
"If confirmed, no additional demands would be a strong
positive surprise for Sistema's shareholders, as the risk of the
claims for return of the dividends was perceived as high prior
to the hearing," Igor Goncharov, senior equity analyst at BCS
Financial Group, wrote in a research note.
After the ruling, Sistema shares pared gains and were up 3.1
percent after rising as much as 16 percent earlier. Bashneft
shares were up 7.2 percent in late afternoon trade.
Sistema shares had shed almost 70 percent of their value
since January, losing 318 billion roubles ($7.3 billion) in
market capitalisation.
Yulia Bushueva, a managing director at asset manager Arbat
Capital, said investors had priced in Bashneft going back under
state control. "The key issue for the investment community now
is whether the state would go after Sistema's prized asset, MTS,
and whether Yevtushenkov can keep it," she said.
Russian mobile phone operator MTS and
Bashneft are Sistema's biggest businesses and have been its main
source of dividends.
Sistema bought Bashneft in 2009 from local authorities for
$2.5 billion and quickly increased oil production at the company
after employing modern drilling methods.
Bashneft, Russia's sixth-largest crude oil producer,
extracted more than 16 million tonnes (320,000 barrels) per day
of crude oil last year, a more than 4 percent increase on the
year before.
