MOSCOW Dec 8 Russian mid-sized oil company Bashneft said on Thursday its net profit increased in the third quarter 2011 by 46 pertcent, year-on-year, to $407 million on the back of rising production and higher oil prices.

Bashneft, owned by oil-to-telecoms holding company Sistema , also said its revenues grew to $4.458 billion from $3.506 billion as reported in the year-earlier period.

Net debt declined to $2.327 billion in the third quarter from $2.693 billion in the previous three months. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)