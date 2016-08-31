* Oil firm Bashneft included in privatisation drive
* Government has postponed sell-off
* Bashneft a focus of rivalry between Kremlin groups
* Saga includes arrests and changes of ownership
By Vladimir Soldatkin, Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW/UFA, Russia, Aug 31 Russia's decision to
postpone the privatisation of a mid-sized oil company has sent a
message to investors: for all his power, President Vladimir
Putin has failed to stop political infighting getting in the way
of business.
Foreigners have long been wary of buying assets in Russia
because of concerns that the state has little respect for
ownership rights, but the tussle between competing clans over
control of Bashneft has been particularly fierce.
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said the delay in the sale
of the government's majority stake in the provincial oil firm,
announced on Aug. 16, reflected market conditions and investor
readiness for the deal.
But the battle over Bashneft is a reminder for foreign
investors that winning one camp's backing is no guarantee of
protection for an investment because interests and influence can
shift rapidly in the Kremlin.
"Foreign investors ... all understand what is happening,
which is an internal battle they are not involved in," Chris
Weafer, a senior partner at Macro-Advisory Ltd, a consultancy
that advises investors on Russia, told Reuters.
On one side, sources close to the government and Bashneft
say, is Igor Sechin, head of state oil firm Rosneft
and a Putin
lieutenant. Opposing him are economic liberals in the government
who believe Bashneft should be in private hands.
Putin has avoided taking sides, the sources said.
"With Bashneft it's clear it's a political story," said one
source close to talks on the company's privatisation. "Bashneft
is a good company, which is worth something, and which one of
the Russian players would buy. But it's clear there is no
political decision on who can buy it."
Foreign investors are concerned the same fate might await
other assets the Kremlin is planning to privatise, including a
25 percent stake in shipping firm Sovcomflot, which the
government has said was worth 24 billion roubles ($368 million).
FAMILY FEUD
There is a sense of deja vu in the Bashneft saga for
long-term investors in Russia.
Reflecting on how Bashneft has changed hands repeatedly in
the last three decades, a source at a western bank said: "The
only one way to sell Bashneft is to sell it to Russian
oligarchs. Foreigners see lots of risks."
Named after the region of Bashkortostan where its oil is
extracted and where it operates three oil refineries, Bashneft
produces around 400,000 barrels of crude oil a day -- about the
same as Vietnam produces and about 4 percent of Russia's output.
After the collapse of communist rule in 1991, Bashneft was
in the hands of the Bashkortostan regional government based in
the city of Ufa and there was little oversight from Moscow,
leaving regional leader Murtaza Rakhimov to hold sway.
When Putin replaced Boris Yeltsin, who resigned as president
on the last day of 1999, he set about restoring central control.
Rakhimov saw this as a threat and his son, Ural, persuaded
him revenue from Bashneft would be diverted to Moscow and
control of jobs would be lost, according to a source who worked
with the regional leader at the time.
"Just imagine: Ufa, minus 50 degrees outside, old ladies are
standing at the bus stop in felt boots. Where do they work?
Only at these three refineries, there is no other place. Murtaza
was waking up with this fear every morning," said another
source, a former high-ranking energy official.
Rakhimov signed a decree in 2002 allowing controlling stakes
in companies in the energy sector to be transferred to private
entities. The assets passed to firms close to Ural Rakhimov but
relations between the two men worsened when Ural opposed his
father politically, according to two sources with knowledge of
the company at the time.
As father and son feuded, Bashneft increasingly drew the
attention of Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the billionaire boss of
telecoms conglomerate Sistema. Sistema gradually acquired
shares in Bashneft and by mid-2009 had secured a controlling
stake, at a cost of about $2.5 billion.
According to a source close to Murtaza Rakhimov, it was more
than a simple commercial transaction: it had political backing
from influential parties in Moscow.
"Murtaza was pushed from above to sell Bashneft to
Yevtushenkov. He was resisting for a long time," the source
said.
Yevtushenkov had ties to members of economic liberals who at
the time were in the ascendancy. Under him, Bashneft ramped up
its crude output and drew up plans for a secondary share
offering in London in 2014.
But Yevtushenkov's star waned as the political tide turned
in the Kremlin, with economic liberals losing favour.
SECHIN'S INTEREST
Bashneft's growth caught the eye of Sechin as he sought
acquisitions to increase Rosneft's production and refining
capacity. Yevtushenkov also irked him by beating Rosneft to the
purchase of a small oil company, Burneftegaz, in 2014, industry
sources said.
Yevtushenkov may also have worried the Kremlin by holding
what two industry sources said were preliminary talks with a
Western oil trader. Sistema declined comment, but the
acquisition
of a stake by a major Western oil trader could have made it
harder for the state to nationalise Bashneft.
Yevtushenkov was accused in 2014 of misappropriating
Bashneft shares and held for three months under house arrest.
The charges, which Sistema denied, were eventually dropped but a
court ruled Sistema should return its shares to the state.
Sechin has denied being behind Yevtushenkov's
arrest. A Rosneft spokesman declined to comment.
The government hopes to net around half of Bashneft's $10
billion market value as part of a privatisation drive which is
intended to help plug budget holes now that oil prices have
fallen and Russia is subject to Western sanctions over Ukraine.
The state also intends to sell part of its holding in
Rosneft as part of this drive, and this sale is now expected to
take place before Bashneft's privatisation.
($1 = 65.2300 roubles)
