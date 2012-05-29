MOSCOW May 29 Russia's mid-sized oil company Bashneft said on Tuesday its net profit rose 20 percent in the first quarter, year-on-year, to $444 million, as crude production rose.

Bashneft, owned by oil-to-telecoms holding company Sistema , also said its first quarter revenues rose 12.5 percent to $3.92 billion from $3.50 billion in the same period of 2011.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 16.7 percent to $824 million billion from $706 million in the year-earlier period.

The company's net debt decreased by 13.1 percent to $2.35 billion from $2.70 billion a year ago.

Bashneft crude production rose 4.3 percent to 3.84 from 3.68 million tonnes last year.