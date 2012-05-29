MOSCOW May 29 Russia's mid-sized oil company
Bashneft said on Tuesday its net profit rose 20
percent in the first quarter, year-on-year, to $444 million, as
crude production rose.
Bashneft, owned by oil-to-telecoms holding company Sistema
, also said its first quarter revenues rose
12.5 percent to $3.92 billion from $3.50 billion in the same
period of 2011.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were up 16.7 percent to $824 million billion from $706
million in the year-earlier period.
The company's net debt decreased by 13.1 percent to $2.35
billion from $2.70 billion a year ago.
Bashneft crude production rose 4.3 percent to 3.84 from 3.68
million tonnes last year.