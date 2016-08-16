* Bashneft stake sale was planned for autumn
* Stake sale postponed for unspecified period - govt
* Govt may now try to sell 19.5 pct in Rosneft - sources
By Darya Korsunskaya, Katya Golubkova and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, Aug 16 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev has postponed the privatisation of mid-sized oil
producer Bashneft, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday, a
decision she said was approved by President Vladimir Putin.
The privatisation of Bashneft was meant to help plug gaps in
Russia's budget caused by an oil price slump and Western
sanctions imposed over the country's actions in Ukraine.
The sale was considered one of the crown jewels of the
country's privatisation programme and was set to pit some of
Russia's most powerful businessmen and officials against each
other.
Three sources close to the arrangers of the sale, close to
Bashneft and close to Russia's economy ministry said the
postponement was a surprise.
Natalia Timakova, Medvedev's spokeswoman, said that the
stake sale was postponed for unspecified period of time. The
sale was earlier planned for autumn this year, with the
government valuing a 50.08 percent stake at around 306 billion
roubles ($4.8 billion).
In recent weeks, tensions had risen over the Bashneft sale,
with Igor Sechin, head of state oil company Rosneft,
appealing to the Russian government to allow his company to
participate in the privatisation.
The prospect of Rosneft taking part prompted criticism from
some government officials who had said this would essentially
involve the state transferring assets from one firm to another.
Rosneft has said its involvement would boost competition and
the price the government could get for Bashneft.
According to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday, Russia's
Economy Ministry advised Medvedev he would have to issue a
special decree if he wanted to bar oil major Rosneft from the
privatisation of Bashneft.
Two sources familiar with the deal suggested the government
has decided to pause the Bashneft sale as "there was too much
noise" around the deal.
Gazeta.ru reported on Tuesday that one of the bidders, a
little-known firm Tatneftegaz, had asked the state to sell a 75
percent stake in Bashneft, including a 25 percent owned by the
republic of Bashkortostan which was originally not included.
An industry source close to the deal and a government source
said that the state would instead now first try to sell a 19.5
percent stake in Rosneft, Russia' top oil producer, to finance
the budget deficit.
Rosneft declined to comment.
Russia's RBC news organisation reported earlier on Tuesday
that among the reasons for Medvedev's decision was a letter by
Rustem Khamitov, the head of the internal Russian republic of
Bashkortostan, who proposed a postponement.
Khamitov's spokesman was not immediately available to
comment. VTB Capital, which is arranging the deal, declined to
comment. Bashneft also declined to comment. The Russian economy
ministry, which is arranging the privatisation, was not
immediately available for a comment.
Aside from Rosneft, whose head Sechin is a close ally of
Putin, potential buyers for the Bashneft stake included Vagit
Alekperov, one of Russia's richest men who heads private oil
firm Lukoil.
($1 = 63.7270 roubles)
