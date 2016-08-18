* Russia to hold parliamentary elections next month
* Decided to delay sale of stake in Bashneft oil firm
* Delay seen as a victory for energy Tsar Sechin
* Kremlin keen to avoid elite clashing before elections
By Katya Golubkova, Olesya Astakhova and Dmitry Zhdannikov
MOSCOW, Aug 18 The Russian government's shock
move to delay the sale of a stake in the Bashneft oil firm
reflects Kremlin unease before the elections and gives
Vladimir Putin's energy Tsar more time to raise money for a bid
by state company Rosneft.
The sale, which the government hoped would net it around
half of Bashneft's $10 billion market value, was part of a
privatisation drive meant to raise cash to plug budget holes
amid low oil prices and Western sanctions imposed over Ukraine.
With Russia's reserve fund forecast to run dry next year,
the proceeds, though a fraction of the annual budget deficit
expected in 2016, were eagerly awaited. But on Tuesday evening,
the Russian government abruptly said the auction was, for now,
off. It did not explain why.
Three Industry and government sources told Reuters on
Wednesday that as the battle for Bashneft between Rosneft, which
is run by energy Tsar Igor Sechin, and private companies heated
up the Kremlin decided to delay the sale to avoid clashes among
Russia's elite before parliamentary elections next month.
"One reason for the move was to avoid various influential
groups being at each other's throat ahead of the election," said
one source at a company that was planning to bid for Bashneft.
"The sale was already creating too much noise, so the delay
will allow everyone to take a break," said another source close
to the sale process.
A Kremlin spokesman and a government spokeswoman declined to
comment on the reasons why the sale was postponed or whether it
was linked in any way to the upcoming elections. Spokesmen for
Bashneft and Rosneft declined to comment on the reason for the
delay.
Despite an economic crisis that has cut people's incomes and
eroded living standards, the main pro-Kremlin United Russia
party is expected to comfortably win the Sept. 18 elections,
which are seen as a dry run for Putin's presidential re-election
campaign in 2018.
But its margin of victory is expected to be slimmer than
recent years with some polls showing apathy levels are high.
There have been other signs of Kremlin nervousness; it
carried out a reshuffle of regional leaders in July in areas
where dissatisfaction with living standards was above average
and Putin last week replaced his long-time ally Sergei Ivanov as
Kremlin chief of staff.
Avoiding clan infighting over Bashneft is important for the
Kremlin because it risks destabilising a political system in
which Putin has traditionally mediated between competing groups
to maintain stability.
At a time when Putin and his allies are focused on appealing
to an electorate worn down by economic problems, the Bashneft
saga could also turning into an unnecessary distraction that
threatened to dominate headlines and undermine the idea that the
ruling elite is united.
Bashneft also has most of its assets in the Urals republic
of Bashkortostan, Russia's most populous, and its officials,
including the region's head Rustam Khamitov, have said the sale
of the key asset was creating concern among the population.
PUTIN'S SILENCE
VTB, the state bank that was running the sale of the
government's 50.1 percent state stake in Bashneft, sent
invitations to over 10 companies to participate in what would
have been Russia's first big oil privatisation in a decade.
Lukoil, Russia's largest private oil firm run by
billionaire Kremlin-loyalist Vagit Alekperov, had long been seen
as the favourite bidder until arch-rival Sechin said Rosneft
also wanted to participate in the auction.
Tensions swiftly surfaced with several Russian government
officials including Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich
saying they opposed Sechin's plans to expand further.
One state-controlled company, Rosneft, buying another,
Bashneft, could hardly be called a proper privatisation, they
said.
Sechin hit back, saying his company's participation would
boost competition and the price of Bashneft as well as the value
of Rosneft ahead of a government auction to sell a minority
stake of 19.5 percent in Rosneft.
"The delay of the sale is clearly a victory for Sechin,"
said another source with a company which was planning to bid for
Bashneft.
Six industry sources said that the sale had created
confusion and infighting between businessmen and state officials
because Putin has kept silent on whether he would allow Rosneft
to bid.
As a result, dozens of letters were written to the
government and by the government on the subject with most
ministers refusing to take a final decision.
"There were times when it (Putin's silence) looked like a
test for Sechin and there were times when it looked like a test
for everyone else," said the same source who interpreted the
result as a victory for Sechin.
SMALL CASH FLOW
Over the past 15 years, Sechin has led ex-KGB spy Putin's
drive to renationalise the oil industry after the chaotic
privatisation of the 1990s, building Rosneft into the world's
top oil producer by output among listed firms.
Sechin, 55, served under Putin when the latter was deputy
mayor of St Petersburg in the 1990s and has progressed steadily
with his boss, serving as Kremlin deputy chief of staff and
deputy prime minister for oil.
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Russia's fallen oligarch, has
repeatedly accused Sechin of orchestrating a campaign against
him which led to the demise of YUKOS, Russia's largest private
oil firm, on tax evasion charges.
Khodorkovsky spent 10 years in jail, an experience he has
described as the Kremlin's revenge for his political ambitions.
Putin and Sechin have repeatedly denied that charges against the
oligarch were politically motivated.
Rosneft ended up owning the bulk of YUKOS and later amassed
other large oil assets, including TNK-BP, in 2013. It now
controls over a third of Russian output, the world's largest.
But as oil prices collapsed, Rosneft's own value fell to
under $50 billion, the sum it paid to acquire TNK-BP. That irked
Putin, according to industry sources, though the Kremlin boss
never publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with Sechin.
For the Bashneft sale stake, Putin stipulated that buyers
were not allowed to borrow money from state banks. Rosneft said
it could raise money from foreign banks and its own cash flows.
However, Rosneft this week, declared free cash flow of just
$1.3 billion in the second quarter, down from $1.5 billion a
quarter earlier, with net debt broadly steady at $23.4 billion.
The delay gives Rosneft - which at the moment cannot raised
money from Western banks due to sanctions - more time to
accumulate funds.
($1 = 64.1119 roubles)
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Andrew Osborn and
Anna Willard)