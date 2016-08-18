MOSCOW Aug 18 The Russian government has taken
a surprise decision to postpone the privatisation of oil company
Bashneft. The jewel in the crown of Russia's Bashkortostan
region, it produces around 400,000 barrels of oil per day.
Russia's State Property Management Agency owns a 50.08 pct
stake, the Republic of Bashkortostan a 25 percent stake,
treasury shares account for a 4.4 percent stake, and the rest is
free-float.
Below is a timeline of recent Bashneft privatisation and key
bidders.
* The Russian government announced at the end of 2015 it
aimed to raise 1 trillion roubles ($15.65 billion) from the
privatisation of state assets, including a stake in Bashneft, in
2016
* President Vladimir Putin said in February 2016 the
privatisation deals could not be funded by state banks and that
any new owners must be registered in Russia
* It emerged that Rosneft, Lukoil, Tatneft, Tatneftegaz, the
Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Antipinsky refinery,
Russneft, the Independent Petroleum Company, Fund Energy had all
expressed interest
* In August, the government valued its stake in Bashneft at
around 306 billion roubles and said it was aiming for an autumn
deal
* Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin was later reported to
be trying to convince the government his company should be
allowed to bid despite it being state-controlled
* In August, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev wrote to
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev saying the government had no
legal grounds for stopping state-controlled groups such as
Rosneft from bidding
* The government on Aug. 16 decided to postpone the Bashneft
privatisation for an unspecified period of time
KEY BIDDERS
* State-controlled Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer headed
by Sechin, a close ally of Putin
* Privately-owned Lukoil, Russia's No.2 oil producer, headed
by co-founder and one of Russia's richest man Vagit Alekperov
* The Russian Direct Investment Fund, a state investment
vehicle which plans to bring foreign investors into the deal
* Tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev via his oil assets
* Mid-sized Independent Petroleum Company headed by
ex-Rosneft CEO and close Sechin ally Eduard Khudainatov
($1 = 63.9100 roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Anna Willard)