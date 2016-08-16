MOSCOW Aug 16 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has decided to postpone the privatisation of a government stake in oil producer Bashneft for an unspecified amount of time, the RBC news organisation reported on Tuesday, citing Medvedev's spokeswoman.

Medvedev made his decision after the head of the internal Russian republic of Bashkortostan wrote a letter to the Kremlin, RBC reported. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)