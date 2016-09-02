MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Friday the government should not discriminate against
any market players willing to bid in the privatisation of oil
producer Bashneft, according to a transcript of his
interview with Bloomberg.
Answering a question about interest in Bashneft from oil
major Rosneft, Putin said it was not the best option
if one state-controlled company acquires another state company,
but the key was who gives the most money for the state budget.
"Rosneft, strictly speaking, is not a state company. Let us
not forget that a part of it is owned by BP, a British
company," Putin said, according to the text of the interview
published on the Kremlin's website.
