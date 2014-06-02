MOSCOW, June 2 Bashneft, a mid-sized Russian oil producer, posted 13.96 billion roubles ($400.5 million) in first-quarter net profit, up 16.4 percent year-on-year, thanks to higher sales and weaker rouble.

The company, part of oil-to-telecom holding Sistema, said its revenues were up 16.8 percent at 146.67 billion roubles. ($1 = 34.8557 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)