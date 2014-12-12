MOSCOW Dec 12 The sale of oil producer Bashneft
, seized by the state this month, is unlikely to happen
in the next three years unless the market improves, the head of
Russia's state property management agency said on Friday.
"Over a three-year horizon... the likelihood of a deal is
small," Olga Dergunova told reporters. She added that the agency
was not discussing the replacement of Bashneft CEO Alexander
Korsik.
Russia has said it plans to conduct a public sale of
Bashneft after conglomerate Sistema transferred its
ownership in the country's sixth-largest oil producer to the
government to comply with a court ruling that said its
privatisation had been unlawful.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Elizabeth Piper)