MOSCOW Oct 30 Russian oil-to-telecoms group
Sistema, controlled by billionaire Vladimir
Yevtushenkov, said on Thursday it disagreed with a court
decision to seize its shares in oil company Bashneft
and was considering an appeal.
The company also said in a statement that ongoing litigation
could have a significant negative impact on Sistema's investment
strategy, financial condition and financial obligations,
"particularly if the decision to return the Bashneft shares ...
comes into force".
A Russian court on Thursday seized Sistema's shares in
Bashneft on the request of the prosecutor general's office over
alleged violations in the oil firm's sale.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and
Jane Baird)