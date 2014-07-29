MOSCOW, July 29 Russia's mid-sized oil producer
Bashneft said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday it has
secured deals to sell oil products worth $5.2 billion to
international traders.
The company, controlled by Sistema oil-to-telecoms
conglomerate, said it would sell oil products to
Vitol worth $2.96 billion. In another deal, it would
supply Demex Trading Ltd will refined oil products worth $2.21
billion.
The deals are expected to be completed by Feb 29, 2016. The
company didn't disclose the physical volumes of the oil products
it has agreed to deliver.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)