* Bashneft, Gazprom Neft grow Q2 profits in rouble terms
* Weak rouble offsets low oil prices
* Lukoil's dollar profits down, will switch reporting to
roubles
* Goldman, Alfa upgrade Russian oil firms
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Aug 28 Russian oil firms are increasing
their rouble profits and raising production as a weak currency
protects their business, which has turned into one of the
world's most profitable.
Russia has kept its production, which includes gas
condensate, near post-Soviet highs as its producers benefit from
getting the bulk of their export revenues in dollars while most
of their expenditure is in the domestic currency.
On Friday, Bashneft, a medium-sized Russian oil
producer, posted a 13 percent increase in second quarter net
profit to 17.9 billion roubles ($272.7 million), following
strong results by Gazprom Neft earlier this month.
Bashneft, Russia's fastest growing oil firm by output, saw
its average oil production at 387,500 barrels per day (bpd) in
the second quarter, up from 350,900 bpd the same period a year
ago.
Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of state gas producer Gazprom
, had earlier reported a 47 percent increase in the
second quarter net profit, also on the weak rouble, and its
output jumped 25 percent.
Net profit at Surgut was flat in the first half of
the year at 135 billion roubles.
"In our global energy universe, the Russian oils screen
(rank) strongly versus global peers on most metrics: highest
free cash flow yields, dividend yields, lowest leverage, and
lowest sensitivity to changes in oil prices," Goldman Sachs said
in a report earlier this month.
Goldman added that current valuations offer an attractive
entry point into the sector, upgrading Bashneft, Gazprom Neft
and Rosneft to 'buy' and forecasting Russian oil
output to grow by 1.1 percent this year.
Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, is expected to report
second quarter results next week.
Global oil prices have fallen below $50 per barrel
from over $100 last August, while the rouble dropped to an
average of 52.6 per dollar in the second quarter from 34.99 a
year ago, according to the central bank.
"Hedged from falling oil prices thanks to the weakening
rouble and reduced tax burden, Russian oil firms are now in a
better position compared to their global peers," Alfa Bank said
this week, upgrading recommendations on oil firms it covers.
DRILLING AND COSTS
In rouble terms, the state-controlled Bashneft's production
costs were 281 roubles per barrel in the second quarter,
slightly up from 264 roubles a year ago, the firm said in a
presentation on its website. In dollar terms, costs were down to
$5.3 from $7.5.
"The weaker rouble has helped bring down the Russian majors'
cash flow breakevens to less than US$50/bbl out to 2017 in our
base case," Valentina Kretzschmar, a research director in Wood
Mackenzie, said in e-mailed comments.
Russian drilling volumes were up 10 percent in the first six
months of the year, year-on-year, said Renaissance Capital
analyst Ildar Davletshin.
Lukoil, Russia's No.2 oil producer, was the only one hit by
low oil prices among Russian oil producers so far as it reports
in the U.S. dollars.
On Friday, it said its net profit more than halved,
year-on-year, to $1 billion. Still, its oil production was up
2.7 percent in the second quarter, year-on-year.
Lukoil Vice-President Leonid Fedun told a conference call on
Friday the firm would switch to reporting in roubles from 2016.
($1 = 65.6300 roubles)
