MOSCOW Jan 29 The Russian government started to
tighten beer market regulation in 2010 by tripling excise
duties, followed by restrictions on sales, advertising and
consumption, as part of a campaign to curb alcoholism.
Here are some milestones that have changed the market
landscape:
2010
Increases beer taxes by 200 percent.
2011
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signs a bill extending to
beer regulations that had already been applied to stronger
spirits.
Excise duty rises by 11 percent.
2012
Russia bans beer drinking in public places. Also bans beer
advertising on television, the Internet and outdoors.
Excise duty rises by 20 percent.
2013
Bans beer sales from kiosks. Sales elsewhere are banned from
11pm to 8am, excluding bars, cafes and nightclubs. In some
regions beer sales are banned between 9pm and 11am.
Beer advertising ban extended to printed media.
Excise duty rises by 25 percent.
Russian lawmakers call for an increase in the legal drinking
age to 21 from 18; bill submitted to State Duma lower house of
parliament.
Voluntary agreement from Russian brewers to stop selling
beer in plastic bottles of more than 2.5 litres, or 2 litres for
beer with an alcohol content above 6 percent, from January 2014.
2014
Excise duty rises 20 percent.
The lower house of parliament takes the first step towards
limiting the size of plastic beer bottles.
Russia relaxes its ban on advertising, allowing beer and
beer-based beverages to be promoted on television, provided the
context is sports-related, as well as in print.
Lawmakers discuss timeframe for the introduction of
automated control over production volumes and distribution,
which brewers expect to lead to increased costs.
