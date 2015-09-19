MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin
has backed the establishment of an airbase in neighbouring
Belarus, the latest move by Moscow to project its military power
abroad.
Saturday's announcement, which comes at a time of tension
with the West over Russian involvement in Ukraine and Syria, may
also signal the Kremlin's interest in keeping unpredictable
Belarus within its geopolitical orbit.
Putin said in a statement he had agreed a government
proposal to sign a deal for the military airbase and ordered
defence and foreign ministry officials to start talks with
Belarus. The plan is not expected to face major obstacles.
The idea of setting up an airbase in the ex-Soviet republic
was revealed by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in 2013,
and follows a 2009 agreement under which Russia and Belarus
agreed to defend their common external frontier and airspace.
Russian defence officials have said the base would be used
to station Su-27 fighters. Russia already has some fighter
aircraft in Belarus but this would be the first full-scale base
there since Soviet times.
Russia has scaled back its military presence abroad, closing
bases in distant Cold War allies such as Cuba and Vietnam.
However, a naval base at Tartus in Syria has recently become
the focus of world attention as Russia has boosted its troop
presence there in a move seen as bolstering its diplomatic
influence in the region.
Russia already has military bases in ex-Soviet neighbours
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, which like Belarus are also members of a
Eurasian Economic Union that Putin sees as the embryo of a new
geopolitical bloc.
Last year Russia annexed the Ukrainian province of Crimea,
partly due to fears it would be pushed out of its large naval
base in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
The creation of a base in Belarus may also be a signal to
the West that Russia will not tolerate intrusion in its
traditional sphere of influence.
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled
Belarus since 1994, is seen as a long-standing Russian ally and
is often criticised in the West for his record on human rights.
He has a reputation for being unpredictable because of his
common practice of playing off Russia against the West.
Spooked by Russia's annexation of Crimea, Poland and the
Baltic states have repeatedly asked NATO to station forces
permanently in their territories along the alliance's eastern
flank in Russia's vicinity.
