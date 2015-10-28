MOSCOW Oct 28 Belarus sees no need to discuss
placing a Russian airbase in the country as it will not help to
lower tensions in the region, Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir
Makei was quoted as saying by Russia's Kommersant newspaper.
Makei was on a visit to Russia on Tuesday but the trip did
not appear to have changed the Belarussian government's view on
the base. Moscow wants to establish the base to counter what it
sees as NATO's eastward advance.
"Placing an airbase will not reduce military and political
tensions in the region. Conversely, the air base will lead to
irritation towards both Minsk and Moscow," Makei told Kommersant
in an interview.
"We think there is no need to have a discussion on placing a
base in Belarus."
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)