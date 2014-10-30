(Adds comment from Kazakhstan, date of Belarus's pork supply
suspension)
MOSCOW/ASTANA Oct 30 Moscow may limit food
shipments from Belarus and Ukraine to Kazakhstan across Russian
territory because of attempts to sell banned imports in Russia,
the head of Russia's veterinary and phytosanitary service (VPSS)
was quoted as saying on Thursday.
In early August, Russia banned about $9 billion worth of
imports of fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish and dairy from
the European Union and some other countries in retaliation for
Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.
"We will be talking about stopping the transit to Kazakhstan
through the borders of Belarus and Ukraine and allowing it only
via our checkpoints," RIA news agency quoted Sergei Dankvert as
saying.
Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan have a free-trade zone as
part of their customs union, and Minsk has promised to prevent
banned foods from being shipped onward to Russia.
Kazakhstan is ready to cooperate with Russia if it plans to
discuss the toughening of checkpoint controls on the Russia-EU
border, Kazakh deputy national economy minister Madina
Abylkasymova told reporters in Astana.
"But an introduction of some kind of restriction on the
transit of products that Kazakhstan imports from the European
Union is out of the question," she added.
Moscow's VPSS recently reported that 8,000 tonnes of meat,
falsely labelled as coming from Brazil and destined for
Kazakhstan, had been delivered to Russia via Belarus, Dankvert
said.
The service managed to find about 300 tonnes of the meat,
while 7,500 tonnes "got lost in Russia", he added.
Russia's veterinary service may also ban pork imports from
Belarus due to suspected outbreaks of African swine fever, the
service said. It planned to discuss the issue at a meeting with
the Belarussian agriculture ministry on Thursday.
Belarus has suspended shipments of pork to Russia until Nov.
11, when officials plan to discuss the issue again, the service
was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Raushan Nurshayeva; Editing by
Elizabeth Piper, Jane Baird and Dale Hudson)