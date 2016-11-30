MINSK Nov 30 Russia and Belarus are close to solving a dispute over gas prices, Belarussian Energy Minister Vladimir Potupchik told reporters on Wednesday.

The long-term allies have been at odds since the start of the year over how much Minsk should be paying Russia's Gazprom for gas supplies following a slump in global energy prices.

Potupchik said officials from the two countries would hold talks on gas supplies this week.

"We are close to a resolution," he said. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)