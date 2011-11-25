MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia has agreed to cut gas prices for Belarus and lend Minsk $10 billion to build a nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Friday, according to local news agencies.

He said Belarus will pay $164 per 1,000 cubic metres of Russian gas in the first three months of 2012, a discount of over 40 percent on the price it paid Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom in the third quarter of 2011.

President Dmitry Medvedev is scheduled to meet Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko later on Friday to sign a new gas supply agreement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)