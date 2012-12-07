* Tranche is part of $3 bln loan from anti-crisis fund
* Belarus undertook 65 percent devaluation of rouble
MINSK Dec 7 A Russia-led bailout fund on Friday
agreed to give Belarus a fresh $440 million loan tranche, part
of a larger package that helped Minsk overcome financial crisis
last year without the International Monetary Fund.
"A positive decision has been taken," Russian Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters in Minsk.
Belarus, Russia's closest ally among the former Soviet
republics, had to devalue its rouble by 65 percent last
year in order to cut a large current account brought on by
excessive government spending.
The $3 billion loan from the Russia-led EurAsEC Anti-Crisis
fund allowed Minsk to rebuild foreign currency reserves and
stabilise the economy without committing to broad market reforms
required by the International Monetary Fund.
Last October, the IMF warned Belarus its financial stability
was once again at risk and urged the government to tighten its
monetary and fiscal policies after relaxing them earlier this
year.
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, in power since
1994, has kept in place a government-dominated economy with full
employment and price controls.