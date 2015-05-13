(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW May 13 The Russian government has agreed
to change the terms of loans it provided to Belarus by changing
their maturity, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
It said the government would change the terms of a $1.55
billion loan agreed on Jan. 31, 2014 and demand Belarus pay off
what was left in 14 payments.
The first payment was expected on Jan. 15, 2017, RIA added.
Russian government will also accept payment in a currency other
than U.S. dollars, RIA said.
It did not provide other details. In September, RBC news
agency reported that Russia had issued a loan of the same amount
to support Belarus's gold and foreign exchange reserves as well
as to help the country service its debt.
The loan was to be paid off in 20 equal payments, with the
first payment on Jan. 15, 2019.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning and
Elizabeth Piper)