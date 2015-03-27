BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
MOSCOW, March 27 Russia said on Friday it would provide a $110 million loan to Belarus.
"To avoid transaction and foreign exchange risks associated with the fluctuation of the dollar rate, the loan and the servicing of the debt will be carried out in the Russian roubles," the Russian government said on it web site.
It provided no more detail on the loan. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Ludmila Danilova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.