ST PETERSBURG, April 3 Russia and Belarus have
resolved all the disputes between them over energy, the
countries' two presidents said on Monday after meeting in the
Russian city of St Petersburg.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Russian and
Belarussian governments will implement the two leaders'
agreement within the next 10 days, and that a roadmap had been
agreed for energy cooperation up to 2020.
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, speaking at a
joint news conference with Putin after their talks, confirmed
the deal, and thanked the Russian leader for helping refinance
his country's debts to Russia.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing
by Alexander Winning)