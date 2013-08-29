China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MOSCOW Aug 29 Belarus will continue receiving reduced volumes of Russian oil in the fourth quarter, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Thursday, a sign of tension over the arrest of a potash firm boss.
Russia ordered its oil companies to cut supplies to neighbouring Belarus by around a quarter after Vladislav Baumgertner, the head of Russian potash company Uralkali , was arrested in Minsk this week.
Belarus relies entirely on Russian oil to keep its two major refineries running and supply the local market.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)