MOSCOW Aug 29 Belarus will continue receiving reduced volumes of Russian oil in the fourth quarter, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Thursday, a sign of tension over the arrest of a potash firm boss.

Russia ordered its oil companies to cut supplies to neighbouring Belarus by around a quarter after Vladislav Baumgertner, the head of Russian potash company Uralkali , was arrested in Minsk this week.

Belarus relies entirely on Russian oil to keep its two major refineries running and supply the local market.