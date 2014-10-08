NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia Oct 8 Russia and Belarus have agreed that Minsk will keep all proceeds from Belarussian oil product export tariffs in 2015 as part of a change to Russian oil taxes, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday.

Russian 2015 crude oil exports to Belarus are expected to remain flat, year-on-year, at 23 million tonnes, he told reporters. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)