MINSK, July 18 Russia's prime minister urged
Belarus on Wednesday to reconsider the $30 billion price tag
Minsk has put on potash mining giant Belaruskali, which has long
been coveted by Russia's Uralkali .
A Moscow-led regional fund bailed out Belarus, when it
suffered a financial crisis last year, on condition that the
former Soviet republic privatises $2.5 billion a year in state
assets.
Minsk met the 2011 quota by selling its gas pipeline network
to Russia's Gazprom but has not announced any plans
for this year.
Its major assets are two oil refineries, a segment of the
Druzhba oil pipeline, and Belaruskali - one of the main foreign
currency earners for the state.
On a visit to Minsk, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev pushed
for Belaruskali's privatisation but questioned its valuation at
$30 billion by the Belarus government.
"I think our Belarussian friends should take the appropriate
decisions (on privatisation)," he told reporters after meeting
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Prime Minister
Mikhail Myasnikovich.
"(Belaruskali) is a Belarussian company and it is up to
Belarussians to decide what to do with it but any deal is
interesting only if it is based on a real market approach. One
should consider not just the importance of a certain asset to
Belarus but also the real market conditions."
Russian potash miner Uralkali said in
September it was interested in buying a controlling stake in
Belaruskali, with which it jointly owns the fertilizer trading
firm Belarussian Potash Company.
But Minsk has said it could only sell a minority stake and
insisted on valuing the company at $30-32 billion.
This week, Lukashenko even threatened to scrap the joint
venture with Uralkali, which is controlled by Russian
billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, over operational disagreements
between the two partners.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhvosky; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Anthony Barker)