MINSK May 9 Belarus President Alexander
Lukashenko said on Friday Minsk would not the block signing of
an agreement creating a Eurasian Economic Union, issues with
Russia were resolved.
Then economic union is a precursor to the creation of a
Eurasian Union, which Russian President Vladimir Putin is
pushing to unite at least some of the former Soviet Union.
"We won't block signing of this agreement. We managed to
resolve issues which worried us," Lukashenko told reporters. The
Eurasian Economic Union will include Russia, Belarus and
Kazakhstan. Documents are expected to be signed on May 29.
He added that Russia had agreed to ship 23 million tonnes of
oil to Belarus annually for 10 years and allowed Minsk to keep
$1.5 billion in oil product duties, which Belarus currently pays
to Russia.
(Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Nigel Stephenson)