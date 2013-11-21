* Russia says Belarus agreed to extradite Baumgertner
* Uralkali's withdrawal from sales cartel angered Belarus
leader
* Reported handover comes after Russian tycoon agreed to
sell stake
By Andrei Makhovsky and Lidia Kelly
MINSK/MOSCOW, Nov 21 Belarus extradited the
chief executive of potash producer Uralkali to Russia
on Thursday, state media in both nations said, paving the way
for the neighbours to settle a row over one of Belarus's main
sources of foreign income.
Vladislav Baumgertner was detained in Minsk in August after
Uralkali quit a cartel with its state-run partner in ex-Soviet
Belarus, triggering a price fall that infuriated Belarus
President Alexander Lukashenko, Russia's closest ally.
Russia's prosecutor general said on Thursday morning that
Belarus had agreed to extradite Baumgertner, who had been
charged with abuse of power and embezzlement and held under
house arrest in Minsk after an initial stint in jail.
By evening, Belarussian television said he was in Russian
hands and state-run Russian news agency Itar-Tass reported that
he arrived on a flight to Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport before
midnight, escorted by federal prison service agents.
The CEO's return ended an awkward situation for President
Vladimir Putin, whose critics said Baumgertner's prolonged
presence in Minsk suggested the Russian leader lacked clout to
remove a senior Russian executive from Lukashenko's clutches.
This week, Uralkali's main shareholder, Suleiman Kerimov,
announced that he had agreed to sell his 21.75 percent stake - a
step that had been seen as a necessary precursor to a possible
resurrection of the cartel.
The collapse of the cartel, which had controlled 40 percent
of the $20 billion global market for the soil nutrient, hit
prices - and Belarus's export earnings. Lukashenko has called
for its restoration, but experts say industry overcapacity may
make this hard to achieve.
Lukashenko, whose country is heavily dependent in Russia for
cheap energy and financial aid, had demanded a change of
ownership at Uralkali and a Russian criminal investigation of
Baumgertner as conditions for resolving the row with Moscow.
Russia and Belarus are patners in a "union state" created
half a decade after the 1991 Soviet collapse, but ties are
sometimes tense.
Lukashenko has relied heavily on cheap Russian energy and
financial handouts to keep Belarus's Soviet-style economy
running since he came to power in 1994, using the landlocked
nation's position as a buffer between Russia and NATO and the
European Union as a bargaining chip with Moscow.
The Russian prosecutor general's office said Baumgertner
would be detained and investigated upon his extradition.
Uralkali's shares rose 0.4 percent in Moscow, outperforming
a broadly weaker market.
The Belarussian prosecutor's office declined to comment, as
did Uralkali.