* Russia says Uralkali head arrest is unacceptable
* Signals to cut oil supplies to Belarus
MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russia piled the pressure on
neighbour Belarus over the detention of the head of Russian
potash maker Uralkali, saying on Thursday the arrest
was not acceptable and signalling lower oil supplies.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich also told
his Belarussian counterpart Vladimir Semashko that Moscow is not
satisfied with the safety of some products from Belarus.
The arrest of Vladimir Baumgertner in Minsk last month put a
new strain on the close but sometimes tense relationship between
Russia and Belarus. Belarus relies on Moscow for energy supplies
and financial help but is important to the Kremlin as a military
and economic ally.
Dvorkovich told Semashko on Thursday that Russia will supply
Belarus with 18.5 million tonnes of oil in 2013, as previously
planned, according to a statement on the government website.
"A fourth-quarter balance would be calculated based on
this," the statement said.
That means Russia will effectively cut oil supplies to
Belarus in the fourth quarter of the year. Russia has supplied
its neighbour with around 5.75 million tonnes of oil each
quarter so far this year, or more than 17 million tonnes.
Belarus has been vying for 23 million tonnes this year it
says it needs to feed its refineries.
The move could deal a blow to Belarus, a transit country for
Russian oil and natural gas to Europe. Its fragile economy is
heavily reliant on agriculture and Russian oil supplies.
Baumgertner was seized in August at the airport outside the
Belarussian capital Minsk after being invited to talks with the
prime minister, and then humiliated by television footage
showing him being searched in his prison cell.
The government said in the statement on Thursday that the
bilateral meetings will continue next week.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies and
William Hardy)