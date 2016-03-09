MOSCOW, March 9 Russian lender Binbank plans to raise up to $200 million via a dollar-denominated Eurobond issue, a spokesman for the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bank, among Russia's top-20 by assets, also confirmed an earlier Reuters report that it had mandated Hong Kong-based firms SC Lowy and XiaXin Securities as organisers of the issue.

A banking source told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that Binbank is looking at issuing a dollar-denominated Eurobond, with meetings with investors start on March 9 and planned in Hong Kong, Singapore, Zurich, Geneva and London.

