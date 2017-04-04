MOSCOW, April 4 The leaders of Russia, Germany and France agreed in a phone call on Tuesday to speed up the exchange of data aimed at fighting terrorism, the Kremlin said.

They spoke following Monday's deadly bomb attack on a metro train in Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg on Monday which killed 14 people and wounded 50 more.

The Kremlin said the leaders also discussed situation in Ukraine. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans)