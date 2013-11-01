MOSCOW A man facing an assault charge detonated a grenade in a courthouse in Russia on Friday, killing himself and a court officer and wounding two other people, state authorities said.

The man entered the courthouse where he had a hearing scheduled and detonated the grenade when guards tried to stop him for a search, the federal Investigative Committee said.

A court officer died at the scene in the Ural Mountains city of Kurgan, 1,730 km (1,075 miles) east of Moscow, and the attacker died in hospital, the committee said. Two civilians were hospitalised with injuries that were not life-threatening.

