MOSCOW A car bomb killed two policemen at a traffic checkpoint in Russia's volatile republic of Dagestan on Monday, local media reported, quoting law enforcement officers, and some security officials blamed a suicide bomber from a local extremist group.

"A suicide terrorist was at the wheel. He blew himself up," RIA news agency quoted an unnamed Dagestani security source as saying. "According to preliminary data, militants from 'the southern terrorist group' were behind the explosion."

The explosion, which also wounded several policemen and civilians, hit the police post near the town of Derbent in Dagestan's southeast.

Dagestan neighbours Chechnya, where Moscow fought two bloody wars against Islamist separatist fighters before finally regaining control of the region.

Dagestan, a patchwork of ethnicities and languages, has become a hub of militant Islam in the North Caucasus and some militant groups have sworn allegiance to Islamic State.

