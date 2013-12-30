A man walks past a shop with an Olympic logo in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi December 21, 2013. Sochi will host the 2014 winter Olympic games in February. Picture taken December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ZURICH The International Olympic Committee has no doubt Russian authorities will be able to provide security at the Winter Olympics, a spokeswoman said on Monday after two bomb blasts killed tens of people in the Russian city of Volgograd.

"At the Olympics, security is the responsibility of the local authorities, and we have no doubt that the Russian authorities will be up to the task," the spokeswoman said.

The attacks in Volgograd come less than six weeks before Russia is due to host the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)